Beaverton Foods Launches Beaver Brand All Natural Stone Ground Mustard

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Oregon’s 88-year-old specialty condiment manufacturer is adding to its Beaver Brand line with an all-natural Stone Ground Mustard. Domonic Biggi, CEO of Beaverton Foods, says the fourth-generation, family owned and operated company is continually looking for ways to improve its products’ ingredients.

The new 12-ounce Beaver Brand Stone Ground Mustard features all-natural mustard oil and no preservatives. It is also Certified Gluten-Free and SRP is $2.99-$3.29.

“This is our single best-selling specialty mustard and in the past two years it surpassed our No. 1 selling Creamy Style Horseradish,” Biggi says. “We are loyal to our outstanding condiment recipes. However, we want to be as responsive as possible as it relates to taste, quality, and consumer demand.”

Beaverton Foods’ Beaver Brand offers a variety of best-selling gourmet sauces, garlic, spices, and other unique specialty condiments packaged under these labels: Beaver, Inglehoffer, Napa Valley, Tulelake, Pacific Farms and Charlie’s Salsa. In addition to its brands, the company develops, produces and co-packs a wide range of products for companies in the US and abroad.