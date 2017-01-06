Belgian Boys Unveils Mustache-Shaped Cookie Butter Cookies

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Belgian Boys launched its “Mini Cookie Stash – Cookie Butter Cookies."

The mini Cookie Stash come in a 1 oz pouch for “on the go” snacking. The cookies are palm oil free, Nut free, Non GMO, made from 100 percent natural ingredients with no artificial additives, kosher certified and come in a serving size below 140 calories a pouch.

“We wanted to bring a twist to our national Belgian cookie, the original Speculoos. With the introduction of our mustache shaped cookie butter cookies we seek to involve the consumer and raise awareness for their affiliated charities” says Greg Galel, president of Belgian Boys.

Together with the product launch, a project called “YOUR – You Rock It, We Give It” will be introduced. By simply snapping a picture while rocking the “Stash” and sharing it on Social Media following Belgian Boys' instructions, consumers will be able to nominate the charity of their choice for a part of the product’s proceeds. Each month a winner will be posted on Belgian Boys’ official website.