Bellisio Foods Expands EatingWell Frozen Entrée Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Bellisio Foods is adding six new EatingWell frozen meals to its single-serve entrée line.

“We’re excited about these additions because they bring new and interesting flavors to our already successful EatingWell product line,” says Ken Stickevers, president, Bellisio Foods. “Plus, our consumers asked for more gluten-free options, and we’re happy to deliver that, along with an amazing vegetarian gnocchi dish that serves up 14 grams of protein.”

The six new entrées are:

 Chicken & Fingerling Potatoes – Roasted white chicken with fingerling potatoes and vegetables in a whole grain mustard sauce; gluten-free

 Gnocchi with Garden Vegetables – Whole wheat gnocchi with peppers, broccoli, and kale in a creamy tomato vodka sauce; vegetarian

 Steak Carne Asada – Grilled beef steak and brown rice in a roja sauce with corn, red peppers, and black beans; gluten-free

 French Inspired Chicken – Roasted white chicken with vegetables and potatoes in a rich Chardonnay sauce; gluten-free

 Thai Style Peanut Chicken – Roasted white chicken in a creamy peanut sauce with vegetables on multigrain pasta

 Butter Chicken Masala – Roasted white chicken and brown basmati rice in a rich curry sauce with spinach and carrots; gluten free

Each EatingWell entrée starts with one cup of vegetables; 13 or more grams of protein; chicken, beef or pork raised without antibiotics; and whole grains. Each meal is free of artificial colors and flavors, preservatives, MSG and hydrogenated oils.

“The consumer’s appetite for EatingWell’s food content across all media channels has never been stronger,” says Elise Contarsy, vice president of Meredith Brand Licensing. “The positive response to last year’s frozen entrée launch demonstrates we’re also delivering what she wants and expects from the brand in the grocery store.”