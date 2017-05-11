Ben & Jerry’s Celebrates Bob Marley’s Legacy with One Love Flavor

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Ben & Jerry’s latest flavor, One Love, has hit shelves to celebrate Bob Marley's legacy and promote youth empowerment and social change. The flavor concoction that came to fruition in partnership with the Marley family pays homage to the legendary performer and his vision for a better world.

A portion of the proceeds from each One Love pint sold will benefit Jamaica’s One Love Youth Camp, a program run by The Bob Marley Foundation and Partners for Youth Empowerment.

After the flavor enjoyed success in the United Kingdom last year, One Love is now making an appearance on this side of the pond. The new flavor boasts banana ice cream, caramel and cookie swirls and chocolatey peace signs.

The Marley-inspired flavor and partnership will be celebrated May 22 when Ziggy Marley, musician and eldest son of Bob Marley, will host performances by Aaron Nigel Smith and others at an invitation-only party at the iconic Roxy Theatre on the Sunset Strip. The kickoff will be followed immediately by the first official listening party of Bob Marley’s reimagined Exodus 40 album – produced by Ziggy and reissued for its 40th anniversary.