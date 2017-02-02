Ben & Jerry's Introduces Pint Slices

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Ben & Jerry's Introduced its line of Pint Slices.

The shape and size of Ben & Jerry’s latest offering mirrors a wedge cut right out of the middle of the pint. Each Pint Slice is wrapped in a specially-designed “easy-open” pouch that doubles as a mess-protector.

Ben & Jerry’s Pint Slices are made with Fairtrade certified, non-GMO sourced ingredients and are available in four flavors: Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup and Americone Dream.

The new ice cream novelty was created with convenience in mind. “It took us years to perfect how to squeeze in all the chunks and swirls our fans have come to expect,” says Dena Wimette, global innovation manager for Ben & Jerry’s. “Using top secret technology, we finally got it. Of course, with all those thick, rich ingredients, there was no room for a stick. It just didn’t fit.”

All four flavors will be available in 3-count boxes nationwide beginning in February 2017. They will be found in the novelty section of the ice cream aisle (MSRP $4.29-$4.99). Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pint Slices will be also sold individually (MSRP $2.99), and will be available in stores and Scoop Shops nationwide.