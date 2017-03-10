Biena Debuts Chocolate-Covered Snackable Chickpeas

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Biena introduced a line of Chocolate-Covered Snackable Chickpeas.

“This new line is a game-changer for chocaholics” says Poorvi Patodia, founder and CEO of Biena. “There’s nothing else on the market that offers the rich taste of real chocolate and a crispy satisfying crunch with the type of nutrition we pack into each serving. In our consumer testing, we were blown away by the overwhelmingly positive response to these snacks.”

The inspiration for new line comes from the insight that consumers today want to indulge, but they want to be smart about it, company officials say. Each chocolate- or caramel-covered serving offers 4-grams of protein and 4- to 5-grams of fiber. Biena’s chickpeas have only 4-5 grams of sugar per serving. The line is made in the United States with high-quality Fair Trade ingredients.

Biena’s new dark chocolate, milk chocolate and salted caramel chickpeas will be available in 3.15-ounce packs for $4.49, starting in June 2017. Biena also offers a collection of savory flavor profiles: Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch, Habanero, Honey Roasted, Barbeque and Cinnamon Crunch.