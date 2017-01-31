Bimbo Bakeries USA Introduces Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Bimbo Bakeries USA launched Chocolate Party Cakes, a new extension to its Entenmann's Little Bites line.

The new Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes are adorned with rainbow sprinkles, similar to the original golden Little Bites Party Cakes.

"We are excited to kick off the New Year with the addition of this fun new flavor of Little Bites to our Seasonal Favorites line," says Kim Bremer, category director for Entenmann's. "Little Bites have been a staple in households across the country since 1999, and we are committed to surprising and delighting our consumers by providing the great-tasting snacks they want. With the new Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes, we are happy to satisfy the cravings of chocolate lovers everywhere."

The new Entenmann's Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes are the latest addition to the brand's existing offerings of pre-portioned pouches filled with baked snacks. Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes use real cocoa, and like all Little Bites, contain no high fructose corn syrup and are Kosher Certified. Little Bites Chocolate Party Cakes are less than 200 calories per pouch, and every box contains five individual pouches.