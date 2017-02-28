Blue Bunny Introduces Range of Products

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Blue Bunny introduced a lineup of products, including personal-sized ice cream Bunny Snacks novelties and several new ice cream flavors like PB 'N Cones, Rockin' Rocky Road, Monster Cookie Mash, Toffee Brownie Twist and more.

"In 2016, Blue Bunny relaunched our brand taking it to a whole new level of fun and playfulness with exciting flavors, unique see-through packaging, and introduction of Blu, our brand ambassador everyone has come to love," says Adam Baumgartner, vice president of marketing for Blue Bunny, "In 2017 we're dialing that up even more with adventurous, new flavor combinations, twists on classics and completely new ways to enjoy ice cream like the personal-sized Bunny Snacks."

The Bunny Snacks comes in four flavors: Salted Caramel Pretzel, Chocolate Vanilla Twist, Chocolate Chip Cookie and Cookies 'N Cream.

Bunny Snacks will be sold in a new, transparent and re-sealable freezer bag, making it easy to store and spot when supply is running low.

Additional new ice cream flavors include Rockin' Rocky Road, Monster Cookie Mash, Toffee Brownie Twist and Mint Cookie Crunch, which adds fudge swirls and mint chocolate cookie chunks to traditional mint ice cream. Lastly, Blue Bunny is delivering on popular demand to make the seasonal flavor of Cherrific Cheesecake available year-round.

This year, Blue Bunny is expanding its Sweet Freedom offerings with two flavors, the Bunny Tracks flavor as well as Peanut Butter Party. Additional new Sweet Freedom flavors for 2017 include Salted Caramel Craze and Banana Split.