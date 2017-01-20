Bolthouse Farms Introduces a Line of Refrigerated Yogurt-Based Spreads

By Lindsey Wojcik

Bolthouse Farms has debuted MAIO, a line of refrigerated, yogurt-based spreads made with clean ingredients, which will hit grocery shelves in February at Northern California Safeway stores. The MAIO spreads are available in three flavors—Plain, Chipotle and Garlic—and have the same creamy, rich texture consumers seek in a traditional mayonnaise without the fat and calories, say company officials. Each product in the line contains only 20 calories and 1-gram of fat per serving.

“The popularity of traditional mayo has remained flat over recent years as consumers have steadily turned to alternative options, but they aren’t always satisfied with what they can find on shelf,” says Suzanne Ginestro, general manager of C-Fresh innovation. “People like mayonnaise for the rich flavor and creamy texture, but are hesitant to indulge because of the calorie and fat content. Our new line of MAIO offers consumers a guiltless, better-for-you, creamy option without the sacrifice.”

The MAIO spreads are non-GMO, gluten free, contain no artificial flavors, zero trans fats and are available in 268 Northern California Safeway stores in 8-ounce bottles with a suggested retail price of $2.99. The spreads can be found in the refrigerated produce section next to the Bolthouse Farms dressings.

MAIO is a better-for-you alternative that can enhance a variety of culinary creations including sandwiches, wraps, potato salads, dips and more, officials add.

Branded under the Bolthouse Farms name, the line of MAIO spreads was crafted by the innovation arm of C-Fresh (Campbell Fresh), a division of the Campbell Soup Company.