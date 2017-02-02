Bonafide Provisions Debuts Organic Drinkable Veggies Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Bonafide Provisions is expanding its bone broth portfolio with the debut of its new ready-to-drink USDA Organic Drinkable Veggies line. A first in the refrigerated set for the brand, Bonafide Provisions’ Drinkable Veggies blend whole organic, fresh vegetables with bone broth.

Created by Sharon Brown, a nutritionist and certified GAPS practitioner, together with her husband Reb Brown, a professionally trained chef, and her niece Alexandra Rains, a nutritional therapist and CrossFit coach, the line consists of five blends – Revitalize, Thrive, Revive, Renew, and Glow.

“Our mission is to create real, genuine, nutrient-dense foods for all, and we knew there was an opportunity in the market to provide an alternative to high-sugar, empty-calorie juices by blending whole organic, fresh vegetables with nutrient-dense bone broth,” says Sharon Brown, founder of Bonafide Provisions. “The powerhouse combination of collagen and protein from bone broth, plus whole organic vegetables helps keep you full and satisfied without worrying about a sugar crash. At a time when people are busier than ever and not getting the daily vegetable nutrition they need, our Drinkable Veggies are the perfect grab-and-go option for anyone to easily get their dose of veggies – whether you’re a busy mom looking for something quick and healthy, an athlete who needs a nutrient-dense snack between training sessions, or a working professional who’s after a fresh pick-me-up.”

Each Drinkable Veggies variety is less than 100 calories and well-balanced in macronutrients including fat, carbohydrates, and protein, making for a fantastic alternative to high-sugar juice. They are also created using High Pressure Processing to ensure nutritional and functional properties of the product remain intact.

Additional details include: Revitalize – made with organic spinach, organic spring pea, organic lemon, organic mint, organic asparagus, celtic sea salt and organic chicken bone broth. Lemon and mint also serve as digestive aids; Thrive – this blend combines organic butternut squash, organic yellow onion, organic fennel, organic turmeric, celtic sea salt and organic chicken bone broth; Revive – contains a combination of organic carrots, organic fennel, organic turmeric, celtic sea salt and organic bone broth; Renew – a combination of organic red bell pepper, organic tomato, organic burdock root, celtic sea salt and organic chicken bone broth; and Glow – made with organic tomato, organic red beets, organic cucumber, organic red onion, organic basil, celtic sea salt and organic chicken bone broth, this blend supports glowing skin, and is rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants, as well as detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties.