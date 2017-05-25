Boulder Canyon Debuts Coconut Oil Mesquite Barbeque Chips

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Boulder Canyon Authentic Foods debuted an up-to-date take on the traditional barbeque potato chip flavor called Coconut Oil Mesquite Barbeque, made with premium potatoes that are kettle-cooked in small batches using better-for-you coconut oil. The result is an extra crunchy, less oily snack experience that features up to 30 percent less fat than traditional potato chips and far fewer ingredients, company officials say.

Boulder Canyon Coconut Oil Mesquite Barbeque chips arrive in stores nationwide this month with a suggested retail price of $3.49 per 5.25-ounce bag.

The new Mesquite Barbeque joins Boulder's existing line of potato chips kettle-cooked in coconut oil, including Pineapple Habanero and Sea Salt varieties. In addition, Boulder offers a wide selection of snacks cooked in better-for-you olive, avocado, rice bran and sunflower oils.

"One of the foundational elements of the Boulder brand is the use of premium and unique oils in our small batch, kettle-cooking process," says Steve Sklar, senior vice president marketing for Boulder Canyon Authentic Foods. "We introduced a line of chips cooked in olive oil four years ago, and that opened up an entirely different palette of flavors for us. We built on that success with avocado, rice bran and coconut varieties, and it's remarkable to see how well they've been received by consumers. We expect fans of traditional BBQ flavors will fall in love with these Mesquite Barbeque chips."

Cooked in 100 percent coconut oil, the Mesquite Barbeque kettle-cooked chips are gluten-free, Kosher-certified, Non-GMO and contain no trans fats or cholesterol.