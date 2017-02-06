Brew Dr. Kombucha Introduces Ginger Turmeric Flavor

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Brew Dr. Kombucha introduced its newest flavor, Ginger Turmeric.

Portland-based, Brew Dr. Kombucha offers 100 percent raw organic kombucha and has now expanded its line with the addition of its newest flavor. The brand has reformulated its “Just Ginger” recipe to include turmeric. Brew Dr. Kombucha employs a lot of organic ginger root in every bottle, giving this kombucha a robust flavor.

The product contains: filtered water; organic black tea; organic cane sugar; organic ginger; organic turmeric; organic Yerba Máte; and Live Probiotic Cultures.

"We updated our 'Just Ginger' flavor to 'Ginger Turmeric' based on feedback from our teahouse customers," says Brew Dr. Kombucha CEO Matt Thomas. "Our TeaTenders have been playing with turmeric a lot in the last year, adding it to some of the medicinal herbal teas in our "Townshend's Apothecary" line. This evolved into the idea of adding it to our kombucha. Our Brew Dr. brewers first tried it out last summer, making a small batch solely for sale at our teahouses. The response was overwhelmingly positive so we set the plan in motion to make this a permanent improvement. The flavors and the health benefits of ginger and turmeric are extremely complementary. They both improve circulation, boost immunity, and help detoxify the body. And it just happens to taste amazing too."