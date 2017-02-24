Bridor Launches New Buttery Baked-Goods Line

By Natalie Taylor

Bridor—the leader in delivering authentic European croissants, pastries and breads to U.S. markets—has launched its Ready-to-Bake Croissant made with Echirè butter. Echirè is a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) butter from the small village of Echirè, home to some 3,000 people in western France.

Echirè butter is still churned and made through its original, centuries-old production process and features a delicate taste and creamy texture. It contains more butterfat than normal (84 percent compared with 82 percent), and though percentage difference is small, it has a significant impact on the outcome of baked goods that contain it.

“The world’s elite pastry chefs consider Echirè butter to be the gold standard,” says Olivier Morel, senior VP, sales and marketing, Bridor. “We know that discerning U.S. customers who appreciate the significance of place of origin and artisan production will see the value in purchasing croissants made with this outstanding ingredient.”

The company has also introduced a Filled Croissant line in a variety of distinctive flavors and a Mini Friandises (sweet treats) Mix for an assortment of small baked goods.

Filled Croissants with Decorative Topping

Bridor’s new filled croissants are generously sized at 90 grams. Their filling comprises 19 percent of the finished product and is distributed throughout the entire croissant for the ultimate indulgence. The croissants come pre-decorated with a colorful topping, offering simple and quick preparation. The croissants are available in various flavors including:

Apricot with a white sugar topping.

Sweet Raspberry with a pink sugar topping.

Rich Cocoa-Hazelnut with a chocolate topping.

Creamy Confectioner’s Custard with a yellow sugar topping.

Mini Friandises Mix

This gourmet offering includes an assortment of petite treats that range in size from 28-35 grams in an array of different shapes. They are pre-decorated and quick and simple to prepare, and are available in the following flavors: