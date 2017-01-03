Burt's Bees Debuts Plant-Based Protein Shakes

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Burt's Bees introduced Burt's Bees Plant-Based Protein Shakes -- its first venture into the functional food category.

The line includes Daily Protein, Protein +Gut Health with Probiotics, and Protein +Healthy Radiance with Antioxidant Vitamins A, C & E. All formulas provide 15 grams of protein per serving from five sources: pea, rice, flaxseed, sunflower seed, and oat – all selected to achieve high digestibility and a complete essential amino acid profile. The new protein shakes feature vitamins extracted from real fruits and veggies, such as spinach, shiitake mushroom and strawberry. The line is non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and made without artificial sweeteners or flavors.

"Entering the functional foods space is a natural extension for us," says Jim Geikie, general manager for Burt's Bees. "For three decades, Burt's Bees has connected people to the beauty, wisdom and power of nature. And for just as long, we've held the belief that real beauty and well-being should be nourished from the inside out. We've been nurturing skin with nature's most powerful ingredients. Now we're helping to nourish the body with them."

The brand's commitment to people and the environment accompanies its entry to the new category. Burt's Bees designed the shakes with plant-based protein, a more sustainable alternative to animal protein, requiring fewer natural resources -- land, water and fossil fuels -- for production, and helping to ensure a lower impact on the environment. The protein line is also made with 70 percent organic ingredients, certified by California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), and the tubs manufactured from 100 percent postconsumer recycled HDPE and fully recyclable.

"We've created formulas that not only enhance your daily nutrition, but also support specific areas," says Geikie. "Burt's Bees Protein +Gut Health supports digestive health as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, and Protein +Healthy Radiance gives skin a healthy glow. Both are new benefit offerings in the category that we believe strengthen holistic beauty."

In addition to the target benefits, Protein +Gut Health and Protein +Healthy Radiance provide 4.5 servings of fruits and vegetables that come from a vitamin blend extract as well as one-third cup of real fruits and vegetables, including tomato, strawberry, pumpkin, sweet potato and spinach. Daily Protein offers two servings of fruits and vegetables.

Sweetened with honey, monk fruit extract and Stevia leaf extract and available in vanilla or chocolate flavor, Burt's Bees Protein Shakes range from $29.99 - $39.99 and offer 16-18 servings per tub.

"We have an incredible offering and a name that people trust and believe in as nature's champion," says Geikie. "We want to build a meaningful relationship with them in the functional food space and in the authentic way Burt's Bees has always done -- delighting people with the quality of our products and our purpose as a brand."