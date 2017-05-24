Butterball Extends No Antibiotics Ever Turkey Offering

By Natalie Taylor

Butterball, producer of turkey products, has expanded its Farm to Family by Butterball product line to include three new deli lunch meat options: Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Smoked Turkey Breast and Oil Browned Turkey Breast.

The new product introduction is a major milestone for Butterball after the 2016 launch of Farm to Family ground turkey. The broadening of Butterball’s Farm to Family products taps into growing consumer demand for quality all-natural protein products.

“Consumers are looking for pure ingredients in their everyday meals, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering,” says Michelle Lieszkovszky, deli brand manager for Butterball. “Farm to Family deli lunchmeat is simply whole turkey breast with a dash of salt and sugar. Adding the benefit of having turkey raised without antibiotics gives deli shoppers the ultimate clean label experience”.

Butterball’s all-natural Farm to Family deli products are made from turkeys raised with no antibiotics ever (NAE), and the premium turkey breast does not contain phosphate, nitrates or nitrites. Additionally, Farm to Family turkey products are American Humane Certified, made from turkeys raised on a vegetarian diet, based on whole grains containing no animal byproducts or hormones, without any antibiotics or steroids—ever.