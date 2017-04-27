CMI Launches “Encore Promotion”

By Natalie Taylor

CMI Orchards, a Washington apple grower, has reported huge success with its spring “Season of Flavor” promotion, which included Ambrosia, KIKU, Kanzi, Jazz and Pacific Rose apple varieties. CMI's Season of Flavor program kicked off in early March and has spurred creative apple retail displays across the nation.

To celebrate the success of the promotion to date and continue its momentum, CMI has launched an “Encore Promotion,” extending the Season of Flavor for two leading branded apples, Jazz and Pacific Rose. Jazz is a crisp, crunchy apple with a sweet and tangy flavor. Pacific Rose is juicy with a refreshing sweetness and mild taste.

“Jazz and Pacific Rose offer retailers a competitive advantage, driving excitement and strength to their apple commodity,” says George Harter, vice president of marketing at CMI Orchards. “Promoting premium varieties, while driving a quality eating experience during these late spring and early summer months, is the perfect way to capture incremental dollars and strengthen profits.”

The Season of Flavor “Encore Promotion” is designed to help retailers take advantage of this short window of opportunity to drive category sales. CMI is offering incentives for retailers and produce managers through a display contest and other perks and prizes.

Jazz and Pacific Rose apples are grown and marketed in the U.S. by CMI Orchards, Rainier Fruit Company and The Oppenheimer Group.