COFFEE-MATE Natural Bliss Debuts Almond Milk And Coconut Milk Creamers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

COFFEE-MATE debuted a line of products made with all-natural ingredients. Marking the brand's introduction into the dairy alternative category, the plant-based creamers are available in four new offerings: Vanilla Almond Milk, Caramel Almond Milk, Hazelnut Almond Milk and Sweet Crème Coconut Milk.

True to all COFFEE-MATE natural bliss products, the new coffee creamers are made with real simple ingredients like real almonds, coconuts from Sumatra, vanilla from Madagascar and pure cane sugar to offer consumers an all-natural alternative to traditional dairy creamers. Natural bliss Almond Milk and Coconut Milk creamers Made are made with non-GMO ingredients,

"COFFEE-MATE remains a leader in the coffee creamer category for one important reason - we are relentlessly focused on quality and innovation to expand our product portfolio while meeting changing consumer demands and lifestyles," says COFFEE-MATE brand director, Daniel Jhung. "We know the increasing popularity of plant-based, non-dairy creamers is not just a trend, but a consumer preference that is here to stay. Using just a few simple ingredients not only expands our natural bliss offerings, but delivers a delicious, creamy and flavorful option that COFFEE-MATE natural bliss is known to provide."

The new product launch will be supported by a T.V., digital and social media advertising campaign launching on March 13 including two 15 second commercials in both English and Spanish. A national in-store shopper marketing effort and PR campaign will also highlight the product's launch.

COFFEE-MATE natural bliss Almond Milk and Coconut Milk creamers are now available at retailers nationwide in 16-ounce bottles in the refrigerated coffee creamer aisle for a suggested retail price of $2.79. The Hazelnut flavored Almond Milk creamer will be sold exclusively at Target retail stores. COFFEE-MATE natural bliss Almond Milk and Coconut Milk creamers join the brand's full line of all-natural coffee creamers made from real dairy.