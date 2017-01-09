Café Spice Unveils Ready-to-Eat Thai Meals

By Rebekah Marcarelli

​Café Spice launched its line of ready-to-eat Thai meals.

Culinary travels throughout Thailand inspired Cafe Spice's culinary director, cookbook author and chef, Hari Nayak, to develop these new Thai meals, which include Beef Massaman Curry, Yellow Tofu Curry and Red Chicken Curry. All of the entrées are accompanied by fried rice with authentic Thai spices.

Beef Massaman Curry comes with sautéed tender beef filets, onions, and potatoes. The meal is flavored with lemongrass and lime, and simmered in a Massaman Curry Sauce with a coconut milk base, tamarind, and aromatic spices.

For those who desire a vegan Thai meal, the Yellow Tofu Curry pairs tofu in a coconut milk sauce simmered with potatoes and onions. Red Chicken Curry rounds out the line with chicken bites simmered with onions, bamboo shoots, and carrots in a coconut milk broth with Thai spices.

“Global cuisine has become a regular selection in the modern shopping cart,” says Sameer Malhotra, Café Spice’s cofounder and president. “But it is usually relegated to the frozen food section of markets. We bring freshness, clean ingredients, and gourmet quality to global prepared foods and, as such, we are pioneering a niche that has growing consumer demand."