Califia Farms Launches Multi-Serve 'Pure Black' Cold Brew Coffee

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Califia Farms is extending its RTD coffee line with the release of its multi-serve, all-black cold brew: Pure Black Cold Brew Coffee. Pure Black is bottled in a 48-ounce carafe and made exclusively with Direct Trade-sourced Brazilian coffee.

Available in two "clean energy" varieties - Unsweetened and Lightly Sweetened – ‘Pure Black’ can be drank straight black, cold or hot, or flavored with one of Califia Farms’ dairy-free creamers.

“Until now, this quality of cold brew coffee hasn’t been readily available in a multi-serve format. With Pure Black, we are better able to better serve the one-third of coffee drinkers who prefer the great flavors of unadulterated craft coffee - something we just don't think any of the big brands are doing very well,” says Brian Lovejoy, general manager of coffee for Califia Farms. “Also, it really rounds out our growing line of innovative cold brew coffees by delivering the perfect cup of curated coffee that's ready to be customized with any of our delicious plant milks and creamers.” ​

Califia Farms Pure Black Cold Brew Coffee is available nationally in all channels.