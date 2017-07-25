California Walnut Board to Test Retail Promotions

By Rebekah Marcarelli

This August, the California Walnut Board will test two retail promotions with Mann Packing’s Veggie Slaw Blends and California Giant Strawberries.

The promotion with Mann’s will occur with select retailers across the country. Packages of Mann’s Power Blend and Kale Beet Blend vegetable slaws will feature an on-pack instant redeemable coupon for $1.50 off a package of California walnuts (7.5-ounce or larger). This offer can be found at ShopRite, regional Albertsons/Safeway divisions, Raley’s, and Meijer among others. Additional tactics and off-shelf walnut displays will vary by retailer. Mann’s and California walnuts will also team up for Power Blend & California Walnut Slaw demos to be conducted at select Sam’s Club locations on August 19 and again on Sept. 1.

A second promotion with California Giant Strawberries will take place in Giant Eagle stores, where a loyalty card offer will provide $1.50 savings on strawberries with the purchase of California walnuts. Other tactics include in-store signage, a prominent feature in the weekly circular, refrigerated endcap displays of walnuts and strawberries as well as in-store demos of a summer salad with walnuts and strawberries.

“Walnuts' unique nutrient profile and satisfying crunch make them an ideal pairing with summer salads and berries. We are delighted to collaborate with Mann Packing and California Giant on these retail promotions,” said Jennifer Olmstead, marketing director, domestic public relations at the California Walnut Board.

These promotions will encourage consumers to consider walnuts outside of traditional holiday use by inspiring them with new, delicious ways to use walnuts, California Walnut Board officials say.