Campbell Soup Company Launches Well Yes! Brand

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Campbell Soup Company launched Well Yes!, a ready-to-serve soup line that features clean, simple and nutritious ingredients available in nine flavors.

The new line of soups showcases ingredients that people know, including wholesome grains, meats and vegetables.

“Our goal is to bring real, affordable and deliciously crafted soup to the soup aisle with the introduction of Well Yes!” says Sophie Arsenlis, director of marketing, soup strategy at Campbell Soup Company. “We thought differently about the creation of this soup, from flavor combinations, to our package design to the types of ingredients we sourced. With the Well Yes! brand, we are saying ‘yes’ to real food and well-being by only using ingredients that consumers know and trust.”

Well Yes! soups feature purposeful ingredients like kale, quinoa, barley, beans, sweet potatoes and whole grains. The soups are made with carefully selected and sourced ingredients like chicken meat with no antibiotics. Well Yes! soups contain no artificial colors, flavors, ingredients or modified starches. Additionally, the packaging is a non-BPA lined can and recyclable.

The first nine soups within the product line include: Black Bean and Red Quinoa Soup; Chicken Noodle Soup; Hearty Lentil with Vegetables Soup; Hearty Tomato with Toasted Barley Soup; Italian Vegetable with Farro Soup; Minestrone with Kale Soup; Roasted Chicken and Wild Rice Soup; Sweet Potato Corn Chowder; Tomato Carrot Bisque.

Well Yes! is partnering with actress and mother Busy Philipps to announce #WellYesMoment – a campaign that reframes the narrative around New Year’s resolutions and fosters saying “yes” to small things all year long.

“It can be easy to fall into the habit of placing too much pressure on ourselves, especially around the New Year, and it’s time to stop setting unrealistic resolutions,” says Philipps. “Through the #WellYesMoment campaign, everyone can share those small, positive moments that encourage you to say ‘yes’ to happiness like waking up an hour earlier for some ‘me’ time.”

Well Yes! is encouraging people to join the conversation by sharing their #WellYesMoment on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. A #WellYesMoment should be an easy, small declaration, whether it’s taking time to send a handwritten thank you note to a friend or drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning.

Launching in January, a new integrated marketing campaign will celebrate Well Yes! soup. Video spots, created by BBDO New York, celebrate the chef-selected ingredients featured in the nine new Well Yes! soup varieties.

Well Yes! soups are packaged in 16.6 oz., non-BPA lined cans which are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.69.