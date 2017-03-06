Canadian Water Brand Makes A Splash In The U.S.

By Natalie Taylor

Flow water, a naturally alkaline spring water brand from Canada, has officially come to the U.S. Known for its smooth taste, naturally occurring healthful benefits and eco-friendly Tetra Pak, Flow has secured national distribution with KeHE and UNFI, two of the nation’s largest specialty distribution firms. Flow has also partnered with Acosta's Natural Special Sales and IGNITE Sales Management as its national broker and sales arm to continue the momentum of its growth as they plan for rapid expansion.

Flow was founded in 2015 and saw instant success with national distribution from leading retailers such as Whole Foods, Loblaws and Safeway in over 4,500 stores in Canada. Since its inception, Flow has focused on providing 100-percent naturally alkaline spring water, mindfully sourced in Southwestern Ontario from the founder's family-owned aquifer. Due to the unique geological conditions at the source, Flow's water is naturally packed with electrolytes, essential minerals and an alkaline pH of 8.1.

"We think of ourselves as H2O 2.0, the water company of the future,” says founder Nicholas Reichenbach. “We believe that the choice we make about the water we drink, where it comes from, the healthful qualities of the mineral it contains and how it’s packaged has a direct and powerful impact on the health of individuals, communities and the environment. We don't want to just make a positive impact on consumers, we want Flow to make a positive impact on the world. That's why we are overjoyed to share our mineral-rich water with consumers in the U.S.”

In addition to providing refreshing, delicious water, Flow is the only Canadian company to package natural spring water in an environmentally friendly Tetra Pak paper carton, made from 100-percent recyclable and 70-percent renewable materials.

Flow is currently available in 12 states in leading retailers such as Earth Fare, Central Market and Kowalski's, in 500-milliliter and 1-liter varieties.