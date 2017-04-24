Capri Sun Introduces Capri Sun Sport

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Capri Sun unveiled Capri Sun Sport, a flavored water beverage designed with kids in mind for their recreational or moderate activities.

The product is made with a blend of electrolytes and water. Capri Sun Sport has no high-fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

"We know that parents want to keep their kids hydrated, but they're wary of adult sports drinks," says Andrew Louie, brand manager, Capri Sun. "That's why we created Capri Sun Sport – with a blend of electrolytes and water. It's the perfect drink to keep active kids hydrated whether they're riding their bike, rollerblading or playing baseball."

Just in time for spring sports seasons, new Capri Sun Sport is now available at retailers nationwide in three flavors, including Citrus Rush, Fruit Frenzy and Grape Blast. Capri Sun Sport retails for $2.49 per 10 pack of 6 oz. pouches.