Caputo Brothers Creamery Introduces Cultured Cheese Curds

By Natalie Taylor

Caputo Brothers Creamery has launched its newest innovation, CapoMozz cultured cheese curds, available in a heat-and-serve pouch. After working with cheesemakers in Italy, Caputo Brothers Creamery has designed a new stretching methodology to increase efficiency and freshness.

CapoMozz cheese curds come vacuum-sealed in a pouch, sous-vide style, and need only to be quickly dropped in hot water. After a few minutes, the end result is warm, fresh mozzarella with a rich, creamy taste.

“In creating the CapoMozz cheese curds, we have stayed true to the Italian approach and recipe while creating a cutting-edge model that brings the Italian flavor to the American supply chain,” says Rynn Caputo, Caputo Brothers Creamery owner. “This new method of making mozzarella can be performed by both novices and experts alike, all while reducing labor and improving yields. We are thrilled to officially launch this new product and truly believe our innovative stretching methodology will revolutionize the mozzarella industry.”