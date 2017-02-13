Carmit Launches Vegan Milk-Style Chocolate

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Private-label firm Carmit Candy Industries will launch its vegan line of milk chocolate snacks, coins and buttons at Natural Product Expo West March 9-12. Visitors are invited to sample the creamy, all-natural clean-label chocolates at the Carmit booth, No. 5891.

"Most vegan chocolate is dark chocolate, but Carmit's chocolatiers have developed a 'milk' chocolate without dairy or milk," says Adrian Sagman, vice president of international sales and marketing for Carmit.

The dairy-free chocolate line comes in two types, white chocolate and standard light brown milk-style chocolate. Both are available in a range of sizes and shapes for each target market. Tablets are available in 85 and 100-gram, snack bars of 35-gram and buttons of 25-gram bags and coins in Netlons. All products are available for private label branding. All products in the line are kosher certified. Carmit is renowned specialist of gluten-free, dairy-free and no added sugar confectionery and bakery products.

"The real challenge in developing this vegan chocolate line was to mimic the taste and texture of creamy milk chocolate, without compromising on texture or flavor, or by using synthetic ingredients, dairy or milk," adds Sagman. "The Carmit R&D team used simple, clean and natural ingredients, testing a range of raw materials and ingredients, in different quantities, to achieve an authentic milk chocolate look & feel."

"As experts in gluten-free and dairy-free confectionery, it was important for us to 'break the code' of vegan milk-style chocolate that has exemplary flavor," explains Sagman. "Vegans and consumers who suffer from dairy allergies deserve a tasty chocolate snack."