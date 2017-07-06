Carvel Debuts New Ice Cream Cookie Cake

By Natalie Taylor

Carvel has kicked off National Ice Cream Month of July with the launch of its Carvel Ice Cream Cookie Cake. The new treat is a first at grocery stores, combining vanilla ice cream and chocolate chip cookie cakes with Carvel’s famous crunchies around the outside.

The Ice Cream Cookie Cake is available at select retailer partners, including Publix, Stop & Shop, Giant Landover, Giant Carlisle and ShopRite, for a suggested retail price of $19.99. Serving up to 12 people, the Carvel Ice Cream Cookie Cake is a premium grab-and-go option and can be personalized with a message on top for a celebration.

"Consumer demand for Carvel outside of the famous ice cream shoppes in the northeast and Florida continues to grow," says Dave Mikita, senior vice president of global channels, the multi-channel and licensing division of FOCUS Brands (Carvel's parent company). "People don't want to wait for a special occasion to treat themselves. The Carvel Ice Cream Cookie Cake is a first-of-its-kind product innovation at grocery, while having the convenient, shareable, 'serve anytime' qualities consumers are seeking."

Carvel worked on the development and manufacturing of the Carvel Ice Cream Cookie Cake with long-time partner, Rich Products Corp., a leading supplier and solutions provider to the foodservice, in-store bakery and retail marketplaces.