Chameleon Cold-Brew and Spoetzl Brewery Introduce Shiner Cold-Brew Coffee Ale

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

Spoetzl Brewery has collaborated with Chameleon Cold-Brew to create Shiner Cold-Brew Coffee Ale. 

Shiner’s Cold-Brew Coffee Ale starts with Chameleon’s consciously sourced coffee beans along with the brewery's dark-roasted specialty malt and Mt. Hood hops. The brew is completed with Chameleon Cold-Brew coffee to create a beer with a malty, slightly sweet coffee aroma, a creamy head and a silky smooth taste, company officials say. It’s got a slight hop presence and a very clean finish with a 5 percent ABV.

The cold brew creates a bold, deep coffee flavor while eliminating the astringent and bitter qualities often found in hot-brewed coffee, officials say. 

Shiner Cold-Brew Coffee Ale is part of Spoetzl’s Birthday Beer series celebrating its 108th year of brewing fine lagers and ales. The beer is available in 12-ounce bottles and cans, 24-ounce bombers and on tap.

