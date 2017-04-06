Chicken of the Sea Launches Recipe Challenge for World Tuna Day

By Natalie Taylor

Chicken of the Sea has launched its Best of the Sea Recipe Challenge to celebrate World Tuna Day on May 2. Fans can participate in a three-phase recipe contest to create the Chicken of the Sea Official Mermaid World Tuna Day Menu. For every original tuna recipe submitted through April 21, Chicken of the Sea will make a contribution to FisheryProgress.org, the one-stop shop for information on the progress of global fishery improvement projects (FIPs), up to a maximum $5,000, as part of the seafood provider’s ongoing efforts to help ensure tuna for future generations.

Launched in 2016, FisheryProgress.org provides information on the progress of fishery improvement projects worldwide. It makes tracking progress more efficient, consistent, and reliable for businesses that support fishery improvement projects. With more than 45 FIP profiles, FisheryProgress.org makes it possible for FIPs of any size or scope to connect with potential buyers, making sourcing from FIPs easier than ever. FisheryProgress.org is a project of the Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions, and is managed by FishChoice.

Following the three-week recipe submission period, the public will be invited to vote on their favorite recipes from April 24-28, with the final winning creations selected for inclusion in the company’s first-ever Official Mermaid World Tuna Day Menu to be posted on the Chicken of the Sea website and featured during the company’s own World Tuna Day celebration in San Diego.

The creators of the eight recipes that collect the most votes will be featured on the World Tuna Day Menu and receive a $100 gift card. In addition, the eight contest winners will be entered in a random drawing to receive the Best of the Sea Grand Prize of a trip for two to Fiji to experience a World Tuna Day celebration.

“Chicken of the Sea is delighted to be able offer seafood fans a responsible way to celebrate World Tuna Day while honoring the holiday’s commitment to responsible sourcing,” esays Andrea Saldarriaga from Chicken of the Sea. “Our hope is that our public-created Official Mermaid World Tuna Day Menu becomes a resource for years to come.”