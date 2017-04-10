Chobani Celebrates the Power of Food

By Natalie Taylor

Chobani has launched a new brand platform and company mantra, “Believe in Food,” emphasizing the company’s commitment to the belief in the power of food, innovation and community. Following two product centric ads that launched earlier this year, Chobani has released a new spot about food bringing people together.

Chobani's founding mission, according to company officials, is to provide better food to more people, rooted in the belief that access to delicious, nutritious, natural and affordable food is a right, not a privilege.

"Chobani has always been a different kind of company, putting people first—from our employees to our communities to our farmers and fans," says Peter McGuinness, chief marketing and brand officer. "We believe that when a company stands for something even bigger than its products, it has the ability to bring people together and be a positive force for good. There's a lot of goodness that goes into every cup and we wanted to tell the story of the people who make our delicious, nutritious products."

The campaign will debut a new spot titled "Fruit Symphony," featuring Chobani's employees alongside musicians and vocalists singing "What the World Needs Now is Love."

Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker and screenwriter Michel Gondry, the spot pairs vocals with unconventional technology—literally harnessing fruit into instruments, like banana pianos and coconut drums.

Six employees from Chobani's North American factories, with roots ranging from Chobani's local communities in upstate New York and Twin Falls, Idaho to India and Thailand, were selected from an all-employee open casting call.

Furthering the brand's mission to provide better food for more people, the “Believe In Food” campaign is grounded in three of the company's foundational and core values: