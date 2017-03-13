Christie Cookies Adds Seasonal Flavor to Foodservice Menu

By Natalie Taylor

Christie Cookies has launched a limited time, seasonal cookie to foodservice customers, according to Mark Budd, senior vice-president of foodservice sales for the company. The lemon white chocolate flavor is now available for preorder.

The springtime variety joins thirteen flavors regularly available to foodservice clients, ranging from classic chocolate chip to southern butter pecan. Cookies are available in three sizes, 1.45-, 2.5- and 3-ounce frozen pucks. The lemon white chocolate cookies are available in three formats: 1.45- and 2.5-ounce dough, and 2.5-ounce thaw and serve.

The seasonal cookie is made with 100-percent lemon zest and quality white chocolate, as well as Christie Cookies’ standard premium ingredients, like real butter.

“It’s important to offer a fun, seasonal flavor alongside our signature chocolate chip, white chocolate macadamia and oatmeal raisin cookies,” says Budd. “Lemon white chocolate is an in-house favorite, and the possibilities for recipe development are many. Our cookie milkshake recipe is a nationally on-trend option, as we’re seeing over-the-top dessert drinks in the spotlight.”

The cookie dough is made by hand in Christie Cookies’ Nashville bakery and then quickly frozen for freshness and shipped to foodservice customers in dough form. Baking the cookies on site provides a quality product that can be served in traditional cookie form, or utilized to create signature recipes.

The company also offers a variety of merchandising options, including convection ovens, acrylic displays and branded packaging.

Christie Cookies was named “best cookie” in Southern Living magazine’s 2016 Food Awards. The first Christie Cookies store opened in 1983 in downtown Nashville. More than 30 years later, the Nashville, Tenn.-based company bakes and ships dozens of varieties of pre-baked and ready-to-bake cookies and brownies, which are used nationally by retailers, restaurants and other business owners. Christie Cookies a large-scale gift tin business, shipped year round to businesses and individuals.

Each batch of cookies is hand measured and made with real butter, premium ingredients like Madagascar bourbon vanilla, chocolate chips made from sustainably farmed cocoa beans, California raisins, Saigon cinnamon and macadamia nuts, and no artificial substitutes.