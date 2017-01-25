Chuao Chocolatier Launches Two Latin-Inspired Bars

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Chuao Chocolatier launched two Latin-inspired chocolate bars. Totally Tangy Mango and Cheeky Cheeky Churro join an existing roster of 23 chocolate bars.

Chuao Chocolatier is a U.S.-based Venezuelan chocolatier. Named after the country’s legendary cacao-producing region, Chuao is committed to creating sophisticated, award-winning flavors using a proprietary blend of premium chocolate and high-quality ingredients, company officials say.

“We are proud to launch these bars at Winter Fancy Food Show and share our two new innovative flavor combinations, which celebrate the lively culinary traditions of Latin America,” says chef Michael Antonorsi, Chuao’s co-founder and master chocolatier. “With Cheeky Cheeky Churro we are bringing the Latin American tradition of churros dipped in thick melted to our fans, while the tanginess in the Totally Tangy Mango Bar is intended to excite the taste buds and deliver a mouth-watering and expansive taste distribution with every bite.”

Totally Tangy Mango offers a sweet mango sensation with a touch of sour and spice, sprinkled with tart lime, sea salt and a pinch of chile in a rich dark chocolate, while Cheeky Cheeky Churro is a combination of crunchy, sweet cinnamon and sugar churro, also swirled in dark chocolate. Chuao Chocolatier’s two new chocolate bars are available for an SRP of $4.99.