ColorKitchen Adds Colors and Combinations to Product Line

By Rebekah Marcarelli

ColorKitchen is extending its product line to include new colors and combinations.

Free from all artificial dyes, ColorKitchen’s natural food colorings and sprinkles are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. ColorKitchen’s products are made with natural and simple plant-based ingredients like turmeric, spirulina, beet, and annatto. In the process of making the dye, flavors and textures are removed from the plant ingredients, leaving pure color behind.

The company is committed to customers who are sensitive to food dyes, allergens, and dietary restrictions, as well as people who simply want to be healthy, company officials say. Even ColorKitchen’s packaging is thought out with care: made with eco-friendly vegetable inks.

“My goal is to eliminate the need for artificial colors and deliver the home chef or baker a colorful and healthy alternative.” says Ashley Phelps, founder.

ColorKitchen’s brand-new line, which launches in January 2017, combines sprinkles and food color packets into convenient Party and Holiday sets. Each set includes enough food coloring to color a pint of frosting, along with a bag of coordinating sprinkles. The available sets are Blue, Pink, and Yellow, with multicolored rainbow sprinkles, and Be Mine (a Valentine’s Day set with pink frosting and pink, white, and red heart sprinkles), and Holiday (green frosting with green and red tree-shaped sprinkles).

In addition, ColorKitchen offers food coloring packets and sprinkles in individual packets and in a variety of sets. Food coloring currently comes in three colors: bright blue, pink, and yellow. ColorKitchen will add two new colors to their line, green and orange, in March 2017. The range of color choices allows bakers to use the dye packets as-is, or combine them to create colors of their choice. These easy-to-use food colorings come in a powder form for an extended shelf-life and ease of storage and shipping. Colors refresh instantly with a few drops of water or glycerin, and readily mix into frosting for cookies, cakes, cupcakes, and other treats.

ColorKitchen will be showcasing its new line at the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco on January 22-24, Booth #1281.