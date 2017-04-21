Corona Debuts Limited-Edition Summer Can

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Corona is debuting its first-ever limited-edition can for Corona Extra. The cans will be available nationally from early May through the summer while supplies last.

Both secondary and primary packages for all can formats will reflect the new design, as well as secondary for bottle packages. To support the Summer Beach can in market and with consumers, the brand is promoting a “Corona Summer Vibes” campaign.

“When you think summer, you think Corona. Popping off the cap and dropping in a lime, instantly transports you to that carefree-state-of-mind no matter where you are," says John Alvarado, vice president of marketing for Corona Extra. "No one does summer like Corona, and we think this is the perfect way to capture the essence of what the brand means to our consumers."

The new campaign will include a T.V. spot highlighting the Summer Beach can. Consumer promotion with Spotify includes a Corona Summer Vibes Playlist, sponsorship of New Music Friday and sweepstakes to win music experiences and Spotify subscriptions. The campaign will also include: consumer on- and off-premise and social media support; Corona Summer Vibes point-of-sale displays for retail in the off-premise; managed bar nights; Summer Vibes features; and displays in the on-premise