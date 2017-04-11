Cow Candy Introduces Fruit-Flavored Cheese

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Cow Candy's new fruit-flavored Monterey Jack cheese is packed with 15 percent of the daily value of calcium, 4-grams of protein and just 1- to 2- grams of sugar per serving. It contains no artificial ingredients.

A fan favorite among parents and kids, packaged cheese sales have surged in recent years due to its convenience and calcium boost. But as parents of picky eaters know all too well, smart snacking can be challenging, company officials say.

"As a parent, it can be difficult to find a healthy, easy-to-serve snack that competes with candy," says Cow Candy founder Danyel O'Connor. "This struggle led to the creation of Cow Candy, a high-quality cheese bursting with fruit flavor to tempt kids' taste buds and establish healthy snacking habits."

O'Connor adds, "While the playful colors and flavor combinations may be surprising to adult palettes, we've seen firsthand how quickly even the pickiest little eaters gobble up this sweet/savory snack."

Cow Candy is available in several different flavors, including fruit punch jack, grape jack, honey jack, orange jack and strawberry jack cheese. Each pack retails for under $6.