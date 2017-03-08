Crunch Pak Designs Portable Sliced Apple Multipaks

By Natalie Taylor

Crunch Pak has launched its new multi-packs—the Bag in a Bag, available in retailers soon. Individual bags of Crunch Pak apples, previously packaged in plastic clamshells, will now be sold in portable plastic bags that have a greater overall design appeal to consumers and buyers alike.

“Our focus has and will continue to be about helping people incorporate healthier snacking options into their everyday life,” says Tony Freytag, Crunch Pak senior vice president. “We are constantly evaluating our products to see how we can enhance them—innovation is in our DNA! So, when we identified a need for more compact packaging, we knew we had to create something to save space in the consumer’s fridge as well as shelf space in the grocery stores.”

Packaging the individual bags of sliced apples into a larger, more breathable bag allows for storage in places the clamshell would not have fit before. The Bag in a Bag is also easier to transport with the addition of handles, which ultimately makes busy, on-the-go snacking more convenient. The vibrant packaging, featuring Disney and Marvel characters, will also help the Bag in a Bag to stand out on the shelves and appeal to children of all ages.

“We feel confident that consumers will be eager to get their hands on our new Bag in a Bag products for multiple reasons,” Freytag adds. “We are saving them time by pre-slicing their apples, making the bags portable for on-the-go snacking and their kiddos will want to enjoy their afternoon snack with their favorite characters—it’s a win, win for everybody.”