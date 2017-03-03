Crunch Pak Launches The Movie Magic Sweepstakes

By Natalie Taylor

Crunch Pak, a provider of apple slices, has launched its consumer promotion, The Movie Magic Sweepstakes. By encouraging people to enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win movie-themed prizes, the brand plans to support and share information related to its snacks featuring many beloved movie characters and consumption of fresh fruits as movie snacks.

Between March 1 and April 12, people can enter the sweepstakes for the chance to win a grand prize of “free movies for one year,” valued at $525. Participants will also have the chance to win weekly, deluxe gift baskets filled with a $25 Fandago gift card, a Blu-ray and digital copy of a “fan favorite movie,” popcorn and vouchers for free Crunch Pak products.

“Snacking occasions in many households are on the rise, and nearly impossible to avoid while watching movies with friends and family,” says Krista Jones, director of marketing for Crunch Pak. “People reach for our products while on the go, so why not include them as part of a delicious and healthy movie snack?”

With the support of major food influencers, including Aimee from Shugary Sweets and Jocelyn with Inside BruCrew Life, Crunch Pak will provide consumers with recipe inspiration, new offers and more retailer-specific content that appeals to individual lifestyles and preferences.