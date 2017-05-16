Culinary Circle Expands Lineup of Premium Foods

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Culinary Circle is adding eight new items to its lineup to meet consumer demand for premium artisan products, inspired by today’s food and flavor trends, company officials say.

“Consumers are still making time to indulge and enjoy the foods they love, including pizzas, snacks and desserts, even though they are striving to eat better,” said Bekah Swan, vice president of private brands at SUPERVALU. “The Culinary Circle brand seeks to address consumer demand for new, premium products that offer quality ingredients and unique flavors at an affordable price. As a brand committed to helping consumers elevate every eating occasion, we’re excited to be bringing these new additions to the grocery aisle.”

The new items include two new cheese stuffed crust pizzas with popular topping combinations: pepperoni and three meat. The new Culinary Circle pizzas feature a mozzarella-filled crust and a hefty amount of premium toppings. The Culinary Circle pizza line includes 28 different pizzas in a variety of styles, flavors and crust types — from thin and flatbread to self-rising, multigrain, biscuit and the new cheese stuffed.

Three new wing sauces are joining the lineup in flavors including Bold & Peppery, Parmesan Garlic and Asian. Three new gelatos will also be introduced in Caramel Cookie Crunch, Mint Fudge and Chocolate Peanut Butter. The new Culinary Circle gelatos feature on-trend flavors while offering a lower-in-fat alternative to ice cream.