CytoSport Launches MUSCLE MILK Protein Bars

By Rebekah Marcarelli

CytoSport launched a line of protein bars, expanding its portfolio of products which includes protein shakes and powders. MUSCLE MILK protein bars are available in 12 flavors with either 15 or 20 grams of high quality protein.

"The MUSCLE MILK brand is synonymous with great taste, and our new protein bars certainly deliver on that promise," says Greg N. Longstreet, president and chief executive officer of CytoSport. "Inspired by favorite ice cream flavors, each bar offers creamy and crunchy textures with a whipped soft layer, a truly unique experience for our consumers who enjoy eating their protein on the go. They're a great snack or meal replacement, and offer quality protein to fuel workouts and support recovery."

MUSCLE MILK protein bars are available in six flavors with 15 grams of protein featured in blue packaging including Birthday Cake, Cookies 'N Cream, Double Rocky Road, Lemon Bliss, Mint Cookie Crunch and Peanut Butter Cookie. Each blue bar option is fully coated, naturally flavored, gluten-free and contains 190 or fewer calories.

The bars are also available in six flavors with 20 grams of protein featured in red packaging including Almond Cookie, Blueberry Waffle Cone, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Double Fudge Brownie, Raspberry Cheesecake and Salted Caramel. Each red bar option is fully coated, naturally flavored, gluten free and contains 250 or fewer calories.