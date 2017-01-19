DRY Soda Co. Unveils Ginger DRY Sparkling in Slim Cans

By Rebekah Marcarelli

DRY Soda Co. will unveil its Ginger DRY Sparkling flavor in easily transportable 12-ounce aluminum cans at the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show from January 22-24. Show attendees can see and taste the new offering at booth 1379 in the North Hall.

“There’s no doubt that ginger is having a moment in the beverage category. It hits the bull’s-eye on so many current consumer demands, including preferences towards more botanicals, spices, and bold international flavors,” says Sharelle Klaus, CEO and founder of DRY Soda Co. “We are proud to offer refreshing Ginger DRY Sparkling in this new convenient format. We saw such success with our 750-milliliter holiday bottles of Ginger DRY that we know demand for the product is strong. We’ve found consumers are particularly drawn to Ginger DRY because it contains about 1/3 of the sugar of the leading ginger beers and ginger ales, so its flavor is full, yet crisp and clean. These sleek aluminum cans will make it easy for our busy consumers to enjoy refreshing Ginger DRY Sparkling on-the-go - from the office to the great outdoors.”

Like all DRY Sparkling sodas, Ginger DRY is made with four all-natural ingredients, including a touch of cane sugar. It is Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, OU Kosher certified, caffeine-free, sodium-free, and made without any artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. Ginger DRY Sparkling in 12 oz. aluminum cans and 4-packs will be available beginning in March 2017 at select Kroger and Safeway stores nationwide at a suggested retail price of $5.99.