Dave’s Gourmet Introduces Creamy Hot Sauces

Dave’s Gourmet created a new line of Creamy Hot Sauces that includes three flavors.

All three are moderately spicy, gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, have no preservatives, dairy free and are made in the U.S.

“Their creamy texture and complex flavor set them light years apart,” said Dave – the founder of Dave’s Gourmet. “Hot sauces can leave a sour taste in your mouth if they contain too much vinegar. Our creamy hot sauces have a balanced taste profile which will add a whole new dimension to your favorite dishes. If I could only take one hot sauce to Mars, it would be one of these.”

The new flavors include:

Creamy Roasted Jalapeño (MSRP $6.99-$7.99/8 oz.) - Roasted jalapeños, tomatillos, and garlic create a deep and slightly smoky hot sauce. Company officials suggesttrying it as a dip, or pour on Mexican dishes, salads or eggs.

Creamy Ginger Citrus (MSRP $6.99-$7.99/8 oz.) - Red jalapeños, lime, and ginger. Officials suggest using it as a cooking sauce for Asian and Latin dishes, on sandwiches, or on seafood.

Creamy Garlic Red Pepper (MSRP $6.99-$7.99/8 oz.) -A blend of spicy red chilies, sweet roasted peppers, and garlic with spices. Officials suggest trying it on grilled meats, pizza, pasta, or soup.