Dawn Foods Launches Bakers Truth Ingredients

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Dawn Food Products launched Bakers Truth, a new line of clean label ingredients. Bakers Truth products are free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners, and also contain no high fructose corn syrup or partially hydrogenated oil. The new product line currently features the following options:

Bakers Truth Creme Cake Bases – Offered in vanilla and chocolate varieties.

Bakers Truth Donut Mixes – Offered in vanilla and spice cake, as well as yeast raised.

Bakers Truth Brownie Mix

Development of the new line was driven by market research, which revealed consumers continue to seek food options made with fewer but more recognizable ingredients.

“Consumers continue to drive the ‘better for you’ food movement,” says Becky Loveland, vice president of marketing and R&D North America at Dawn Foods. “These consumers want great-tasting products and want to feel good about what they are eating. Supporting that insight is recent research showing that 68 percent of global consumers want to recognize every ingredient on food labels. We developed Bakers Truth to provide the best of both worlds, enabling our customers to respond to this growing trend with additional sweet baked goods options for their consumers.”