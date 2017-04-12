Delicato Family Vineyards Introduces Brand Made with Organically Grown Grapes

By Rebekah Marcarelli

In keeping with the winery's focus on sustainability, family-run Delicato Family Vineyards (Delicato) is introducing Earth Wise Vineyards Red Wine Blend, its first three-liter bag-in-box wine made with organically grown grapes from Spain. Earth Wise Vineyards Red Wine Blend is certified organic by the California Certiﬁed Organic Farmers (CCOF), an organic certifying agency whose mission is to advance organic agriculture for a healthy world.

"Organic wines have been growing at double digits, and we think this trend will continue, especially with sustainability-minded millenials," says Chris Indelicato, CEO and president of Delicato. "The three-liter box category also continues to thrive, as a result of its environmentally friendly aspects as well as for the convenience, quality and value they offer," said Indelicato.

Grapes for the Earth Wise Vineyards Red Wine Blend come from traditional, organically grown vineyards in Spain, primarily around La Mancha. The first release, 2015 Earth Wise Vineyards Red Blend, is a soft and fruit forward blend of Syrah, Tempranillo, Cabernet Sauvignon and Garnacha Tintorera.

The Earth Wise Vineyards package prominently features the CCOF label and other iconography to signal its environmentally sustainable and organic status. The Earth Wise Vineyards package is 100 percent recyclable with a box made from 95 percent recycled, unbleached, post-consumer ﬁber with a BPS and BPA-free Mylar bag, and it's bonded with cornstarch instead of glue. Bag-in-box technology also eliminates the chance of TCA/cork taint and the wine stays fresh for up to 30 days once the bag seal is broken.

Earth Wise Vineyards Red Wine Blend is available nationally for $24.99/three-liter package.