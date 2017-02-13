Dole Go Berries! Targets Healthy Snacking On The Go

By Natalie Taylor

DOLE Berries has launched DOLE GO Berries!, three snack-size packages that snap apart. Each contains 4 ounces of fresh DOLE Strawberries designed to capitalize on the growing mobile snacking trend. Ventilated for freshness and easy rinsing, the proprietary package is the first to provide “snap-rinse-go” convenience.

“While fruit remains America’s top daytime snack choice, there hasn’t been an easy way for shoppers to enjoy their favorite berries away from home – until now,” says CarrieAnn Arias, vice president of marketing for Dole Fresh Vegetables and Berries. “DOLE GO Berries! allows busy shoppers to combine their preference for fresh strawberries with out-of-the-home snacking convenience for the first time.”

According to Arias, Dole Home Use Tests indicate that 80 percent of those sampling GO Berries! would likely purchase the product, and 60 percent of berry consumers would buy GO Berries! in addition to the customary 1-pound clamshells. Panelists cited the product’s convenience as well as perception that the snack-sized packs would keep the berries fresher than conventional packaging.

“We’re looking to expand how – and where – berry lovers enjoy their favorite fruit,” says Arias. “Simply snap off one of the right-sized snack packs, rinse right in the package and enjoy the goodness of DOLE Strawberries wherever you go. GO Berries! satisfies the growing preference to take berry snacking outside the home and offers a unique, fun, fresh and healthy alternative to nutrition and energy bars.”

DOLE GO Berries! will arrive in stores in mid-February at an SRP that is comparable to DOLE Strawberries in traditional 1-pound clamshells. Berry lovers can find them in the refrigerated fruit and berry section alongside other Dole berries.

In addition to the 12-ounce DOLE GO Berries!, customers can choose DOLE Strawberries in 1-pound and 2-pound clamshells; DOLE Blueberries in 6-ounce, pint, 18-ounce and 24-ounce clamshells; and DOLE Raspberries and DOLE Blackberries in 6-ounce and 12-ounce clamshells.