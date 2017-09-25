Door to Door Organics Launches New Meal Planning Service

By Natalie Taylor

Door to Door Organics has launched a new meal planning solution that provides recipe inspiration and simplified meal planning. The new service will be available in in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C., and will roll out to the rest of the company’s delivery footprint in October.

The feature combines the company’s online grocery delivery service with the ability for customers to plan meals, personalize their orders, utilize recipes and shop for complete meals in one simplified step, according to Mike Demko, CEO of Door to Door Organics. The service introduces customers to a variety of recipe ideas inspired by items already in their virtual shopping carts, and features the ability to add additional items to complete the meal.

“We believe the ease of integrating meal planning with grocery shopping will change the way our customers plan, shop and enjoy fresh, healthy meals every day,” says Demko.

Door to Door Organics delivers customizable boxes of organic produce, farm-fresh dairy and a wide variety of natural groceries, including sustainable meats and seafood. Customers can also add grocery snacks and staples to their weekly subscription, with a restock option that allows them to refill their cart based on previous orders. The service does not require customers to purchase something that’s already in their pantry, and shoppers have complete control over the meals they will make, allowing them to cater to their family’s taste and dietary preferences.

Since its inception in 1997, Door to Door Organics has made millions of deliveries of fresh, high-quality, organic, natural and local food directly to customers throughout 17 states in the West, Midwest, East Coast and Washington, D.C. Last year, the company successfully merged with Relay Foods to create a single company with broad reach, market-leading technology and uncompromised customer experience. Door to Door Organics is a certified B Corporation, which requires high standards for social, environmental and corporate responsibility.