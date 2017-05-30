Doritos Debuts Doritos HeatWave Line

Doritos, one of the marquee brands from PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division, is introducing Doritos HeatWave. The new product offers sweet and smoky flavors followed by a burst of heat. Available in BBQ and Chipotle Cream flavors, the chip's transition from bold flavor to a burst of heat makes for an intense summer snacking experience, company officials say.

"With summer on the horizon, people are getting the coolers out, dusting off their grills and pulling off pool covers. But, Duluth's holiday weekend plans were dampened by cold weather," says Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "To warm things up, tomorrow we will literally drop Doritos HeatWave chips on Duluth, a city in need of some heat."

Tomorrow, Doritos will drop a "HeatWave" on Duluth, Minn., a U.S. city that recorded one of the coldest Memorial Day temperatures at 55 degrees. With the help of two Doritos helicopters and a professional aerial stuntman, Doritos will chopper in hundreds of bags of the new product with its "delivery man" performing the boldest aerial stunts imaginable. Local fans can witness the "HeatWave" tomorrow at 12 p.m. CDT in Bayfront Festival Park on the shores of Lake Superior. Visit the Doritos Facebook page June 5 to view the "HeatWave Drop."

Doritos HeatWave is available now in 9.25-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $4.29 and 3-ounce bags for a suggested retail price of $1.69 while supplies last.