Dos Equis Announces Taste Adventure All Summer Program

By Natalie Taylor

Heineken USA has announced the Dos Equis Taste Adventure All Summer program to spark summer retail sales. The program, beginning May 1, leverages the overall growth of Mexican imports and the rising popularity of beer served in cans. Today, 10 percent of craft brew volume is sold in cans, up from 2 percent just two years ago, according to company officials.

Inspired by the brand’s Most Interesting Man in the World advertising campaign, Dos Equis will help consumers set forth on their own round of summer expeditions. An off-premise sweepstakes includes Dos Equis Summer Can Buckets and an on-premise offer for digital or Uber gift cards, and a grand prize Dos Equis sponsored adventure.

“By promoting Mexican imports like Dos Equis, retailers can generate more volume and dollar growth during key summer drinking occasions,” says Andrew Katz, vice president of marketing for Dos Equis. “To attract consumer interest in store, we are offering retailers a new merchandising solution for cans as well as exciting summer-themed POS featuring the perfect outdoor summer drinking occasion. Dos Equis velocity outperforms the category during the summer selling season, and this summer we have the program to leverage this trend.”

The summer season represents nearly 36 percent of total category dollars and six of the top largest volume weeks of the year. Further, casual gatherings, party time and special events represent 65 percent of beer consumption, and 90 percent of regular drinkers who plan to drink this summer say they will drink outdoors, according to company officials. Taste Adventure All Summer offers retailers the opportunity to generate more volume and dollar growth.

Sweepstakes with mobile entry, social media including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and impactful POS support the program off-premise. The merchandising materials include colorful can floor standees and 4-foot dimensional cans and five to 10 case stackers for floor displays. Cross merchandising with On the Border Chips and Salsa provides opportunity for multiple item purchase. On-premise table tents and pennant streamers feature bottles and draught. With consumers of Mexican imports making more trips (8 percent) and spending more (28 percent) versus the average beer shopper, retailers and on-premise operators can use the POS to attract more valuable shoppers, drive conversion and maximize basket ring and check average, according to company officials.

“Dos Equis drinkers shop more and buy more versus other leading Mexican imports, so this summer we are bringing them an exciting, new way to chill and enjoy their favorite beer,” says Katz. “With Mexican imports having grown five times faster than the total beer category during Summer 2016, and with Dos Equis cans continued double-digit growth year on year for the past four years, we are confident this summer will be hotter than ever!. Taste Adventure All Summer provides retailers the opportunity to uniquely merchandise product and promote can sales; and it gives consumers a great way to serve and enjoy Dos Equis cans whatever the summertime occasion, all summer long.”