Dos Equis Launches Media Campaign

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Dos Equis is introducing a 360-degree program that features national T.V. advertising, media partnerships and a national sweepstakes. Consumers are encouraged to enter for a chance to win prizes: an exclusive Cinco Fiesta Kit, and a grand prize trip to Mexico, including leisure time in Cancun.

“With its singular Mexican heritage, and as the upscale Mexican import of choice, Dos Equis Cinco de Mayo program has all the elements to differentiate during the weeks leading up to Cinco de Mayo, a holiday typically cluttered with Mexican beer brand promotions,” says Andrew Katz, vice president of marketing for Dos Equis. “By upping the interest and value added to the consumer, and making things even spicier this celebratory season, Dos Equis will be the beer of choice for Cinco de Mayo.”

To drive awareness, T.V. spot, part of the brand's newly-refreshed Most Interesting Man campaign, will be accompanied by heavy-up social media including Facebook and Instagram. Additionally, Dos Equis is partnering with digital vendors Drizly and Touchtunes to amplify the promotional activity that runs from late March through Cinco de Mayo.

In-store eye-catching, scalable displays and “Spice Up Your Cinco” POS will encourage shoppers to choose Dos Equis to enliven their Cinco celebrations, company officials say. In addition, IRC (instant redeemable coupon) and MIR (mail in rebate) offers (where legal) will provide retailers with secondary display opportunities. A cross-merchandising partnership with On The Border Chips & Dips and Kings Hawaiian Jalapeno rolls will drive higher basket rings, according to company officials. On-premise custom designed POS elements will drive engagement and incremental sales of Dos Equis, and a partnership with Jose Cuervo will capitalize on joint tequila and beer occasions. In select accounts, Dos Equis ambassadors will be on hand to sample patrons (where legal), invite them to enter the sweepstakes and encourage them to choose Dos Equis. One of the prizes, an exclusive Cinco Fiesta Kit, is packed with Dos Equis branded glassware and Dos Equis branded coasters, a hammered copper shaker, a Cinco inspired serving platter, a salt rimmer, a serape table runner, and a JBL speaker.

“Dos Equis’ Cinco de Mayo programs are a proven success,” says Katz. “During the week leading up to and including Cinco, Dos Equis’ display lift is two times greater than its competitors, and is 58 percent more likely to be purchased for special celebrations. Retailers are highly motivated to support Dos Equis during this occasion. Our program this year is designed to engage our consumers and retail partners in the Cinco de Mayo experience on a more exciting and fulfilling level.”