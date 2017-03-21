Duncan Hines Introduces New Individual-Sized Treats

By Natalie Taylor

Duncan Hines, a portfolio brand of Pinnacle Foods, has introduced Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1, a broad line of baked indulgent treats measured for an individual portion size.

Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1 is available in 18 flavors. The pre-measured mixes are combined with water in a coffee mug and baked for about one minute in the microwave. In addition, Perfect Size for 1 is customizable, with options to substitute water with any liquid of choice (juice, milk, liquor, soda, tea or coffee), add toppings (like chocolate syrup or ice cream) or add mix-ins (such as fruit or chocolate chips). All varieties are made with real, simple ingredients and contain no added flavors or artificial preservatives, and breakfast varieties are made with 18 grams of whole grains.

“The individual portion sizes and easy preparation of the new Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1 offering means consumers get that just-baked, fresh-out-of-the-oven goodness whenever they want,” says Mark Schiller, executive vice president and president, North America Retail for Pinnacle Foods. “No need to wait for the oven to preheat, no messy pans to clean and no guilt of leftovers. Perfect Size for 1 meets the convenience needs of today's consumer.”

Duncan Hines Perfect Size for 1 mixes are available in the following flavors: