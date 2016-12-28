Duracell Delivers Batteries to Consumers on Christmas

By Lindsey Wojcik

Duracell partnered with Postmates to make this holiday season merrier than ever with an on-demand battery delivery service called the Duracell Express. In celebration of the season of giving, families across Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis were able to request a visit from the Duracell Express, delivering Duracell to their front doors.

“We know that loving yet, time-strapped parents try their hardest to create the perfect Christmas experience for their children every year, but more than one-third of consumers nationwide forget to buy batteries for Christmas gifts,” says Ramon Velutini, vice president of marketing at Duracell. “We were thrilled to be able to ease holiday stress by bringing the trusted power of Duracell directly to families in Chicago, Milwaukee and Minneapolis.”

To help make this season brighter, former Chicago Cub and World Series Champion David Ross partnered with Duracell to deliver batteries to Toys for Tots Chicago just in time for Christmas. The batteries accompanied toys distributed to economically disadvantaged children in the area. Duracell is a long-standing partner of Toys for Tots, donating one million batteries to the organization each year for those that need it most.

“As a father of three young kids, I’ve witnessed the temper tantrums that can ensue when we’ve forgotten to purchase the right batteries for the toys Santa brings,” says Ross. “I was happy I got to help spread the word about Duracell Express and make sure the magic of Christmas morning wasn’t spoiled for any local children due to a lack of batteries.”