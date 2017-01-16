Dutch Farms Debuts Tomato & Basil Feta Crumbles

By Lindsey Wojcik

Dutch Farms has introduced Tomato & Basil Feta Crumbles, which will hit the shelves in numerous grocery chains nationwide. Each 4-ounce package contains crumbled feta cheese bursting with flavor.

Tomato & Basil Feta Crumbles are made in Wisconsin. The Mediterranean flavor is perfect for chef-inspired pasta, salad and appetizer recipes, say company officials.

Recognizing a growing trend of specialized cheeses, Dutch Farms jumped at the opportunity to better serve their customers with this affordable specialty cheese, officials add. Tomato & Basil Feta Crumbles are the latest addition to a crumble line including Goat Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Feta Cheese Crumbles and Gorgonzola Cheese Crumbles.